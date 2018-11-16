RLSP ultimatum to BJP over seat-sharing in Bihar

Patna, Nov 17 (IANS) Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief and Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday gave an ultimatum to the BJP to ensure by November 30 “respectful” seat-sharing in Bihar for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Kushwaha said the RLSP has decided to reject the offer made to it in the seat-sharing formula finalised by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the ruling National Democratic Alliance.

“The BJP should decide a respectful seat-sharing for the RLSP in the NDA for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Bihar by November 30,” Kushwaha told reporters here after the party’s executive meeting.

Kushwaha said that the party’s State Executive has rejected the offer of seats to the party by the BJP. However, he refused to reveal the number of seats offered by the BJP.

Kushwaha also expressed unhappiness over the failure of BJP president Amit Shah to meet him in Delhi.

“I have twice tried to meet Amit Shah to discuss a respectful seat-sharing in the NDA in Bihar. Even on Friday I waited to meet him, but could not. I was not given time to meet Amit Shah.”

Kushwaha said that now he would not meet any BJP leader except Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the isue of seat-sharing.

“I will not make any move on my part to discuss seat sharing. Now, the BJP will have to make a move for seat sharing with the RLSP.”

He said that a delay in seat sharing will prove disastrous and costly for the NDA.

“It will be harmful for the BJP.”

Kushwaha alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United (JD-U) has been trying to split the RLSP and destroy him politically.

The grand alliance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) are hopeful that the RLSP will join them soon.

–IANS

ik/shs/vm