Rlwys to run two trains from Bengaluru to meet military needs

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Amid countrywide lockdown against COVID-19, Indian Railways has decided to start two special trains for military to meet operational requirements of Indian Army at northern and eastern borders, the force said on Thursday. The Indian Army is also coordinating with the Railway Ministry for plying for additional trains for military purpose in coming weeks.

“To meet the operational requirements of Northern and Eastern borders, two military special trains are planned to be run,” Indian Army stated. It said both the trains will start from Bengaluru. The first train will start on April 17 and reach Jammu and the second train will begin on April 18 for Guwahati.

The route planned by the Indian Army is that the first train will start from Bengaluru and will have stoppages at Belgaum, Secundrabad, Ambala and culminate at Jammu.

The second train will start from Bengaluru and stop at Belgaum, Secundrabad, Gopalpur, Howrah, New Jalpaiguri and culminate at Guwahati.

“This will enable decongestion of category A and B training establishments at Bangalore, Belgaum, Secundrabad and Gopalpur as well as assist in operational preparedness of active formations deployed along the borders,” a source in the Indian Army said.

The force said that the personnel due to rejoin units deployed in northern and eastern borders and have undergone mandatory quarantine period and found medically fit will be accommodated.

The force also stated that “further coordination with Ministry of Railways is in progress for planning additional trains in the coming weeks”.

