Rly traffic service team formulates exit plan for 21-day lockdown

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated on Monday that a graded opening up of the 21-day lockdown will be initiated, a team from the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) has come up with a detailed exit strategy in order to restore normalcy while ensuring safety of the citizens.

Sagar Chahara, Desai Neha Diwakar and S. Rishi Raghav have formulated a draft exit plan, according to which, there has to be a proper mechanism to classify states in four-stages.

“Three parameters are used: number of active cases in the past 7 days, spread of active cases, and density of cases.

“If all the past active cases have been resolved before a period of 21 days, it will indicate a scenario of ‘zero’ cases where the state being classified at Stage 0,” read the document.

Then, states have to be classified as per the number of active cases in the past 7 days.

In the case of states with extreme vulnerability (no of active cases greater than or equal to 50 in the past 7 days), the exit plan must allow all essential services to continue and necessary permits for continuing such activities must be obtained.

“All inter-state passenger travel must be closed (roadways, railways, airways and waterways etc). Districts with positive cases must be isolated and any inter-district movement with such districts shall be prohibited,” the document read.

“No inter-district movement of labour is required to facilitate the functioning of such establishments. All logistic transport (both essential and non-essential) shall avoid passing through affected districts”.

The exit plan said that all public places and places of entertainment within such states, including shopping centers, malls, cinema theatres, parks, beaches, lakes, tourist places, archaeological sites, shall continue to remain closed (irrespective of the district in which they are located).

“Restaurants shall remain closed for dine-in services throughout the State and shall be open for delivery services (can be closed in affected districts)”.

Hospitality services such as hotels, homestays, lodges and motels shall be closed in affected districts and can be open in other districts provided all their employees are available locally.

Construction activity can be allowed in unaffected districts provided labour is available locally. No construction activity shall be permitted in affected districts.

In case of states with high vulnerability (number of active cases greater than or equal to 20 but less than 50) “domestic airline services can be operational between Stage-III and lower category states. On-board catering services shall not be permitted in domestic airlines, when either the origin or destination is a Stage-III state”.

Districts with positive COVID-19 cases (active or not) must be isolated in such states and any inter-district movement with such districts shall be prohibited.

In states with moderate vulnerability (less than 20 cases with new cases in the past 7 days), inter-state passenger travel can be permitted via railways, roadways, waterways provided that either the transit route or the destination does not involve a Stage-IV or Stage-III state.

“Domestic airline services can be operational between Stage-III and lower category states. On-board catering services shall not be permitted in domestic airlines, when either the origin or destination is a Stage-III state”, said the draft document.

The IRTS group now wants the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to go through their plan and has appealed to them via Twitter.

