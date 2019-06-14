Road named after dead infant retrieved from Punjab borewell

Chandigarh, June 19 (IANS) Conceding to popular request, the Punjab government on Wednesday announced the renaming of a street after the two-year-old boy who was pulled out dead last week from a 150-foot-deep abandoned borewell in Sangrur district following six days of being trapped.

As a special case, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has given approval to name the 12-km-long road from Sunam Sheron Kainchian to Shero Longowal after late Fatehvir Singh who lost life in the most unfortunate borewell tragedy, a government statement said.

Expressing anguish over the tragic death of the infant who failed to survive his 108-hour ordeal in a borewell in Bhagwanpura village of Sunam, the Chief Minister has ordered the closure of all open borewells across the state.

