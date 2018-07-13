Road outside Delhi Metro station caves in

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Part of a road outside the newly-built Greater Kailash Metro Station caved in on Friday morning, making the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) swing into action.

The station falls on the Magenta Line — one of the latest additions to the Delhi Metro — connecting south Delhi areas to Noida and west Delhi.

“A portion of a pavement outside the Greater Kailash Metro station caved in early this morning due to accumulation of water after heavy rainfall. It is a low lying area having regular drainage issues.

“Repair work is in progress and the affected area will be completely restored by tomorrow (Saturday) morning. However, Metro services are running normally on the Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West Magenta Line.

“The DMRC is now filling additional concrete below the road to avoid the recurrence of this problem in future,” DMRC communication head Anuj Dayal said.

