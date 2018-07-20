Robbers’ gang busted, looted costly wires recovered

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Six members of a gang of robbers have been arrested, Delhi Police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Alok Kumar said the gang had committed robbery twice at the same power grid site in Dwarka here.

One accused, Sapan Dass, 22, was arrested on July 10 from Hauz Khas area in the national capital.

Mohsin, 31, and Shanu Malik, 21, were arrested the next morning. The police also recovered nine bundles of looted costly copper/ aluminium wires, two LED lights, electrical hardware like cble glands, tube terminals, etc., from their shops in INA Market here.

The police later came to know that three other members of the gang — Bharat, 19, Sandeep, 25, and Raju, 22 — have already been arrested by the Noida police following an encounter on June 24, but they had concealed their involvement in the robbery cases of Dwarka from the Uttar Pradesh Police.

“Raids are being conducted to nab the absconding criminals as well as to recover more looted goods,” DCP Kumar said.

–IANS

mg/nir