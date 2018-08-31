Robbery averted in Myanmar canal, 2 dead

Yangon, Sep 5 (IANS) Two robbers were shot dead while trying to rob a ship in the Twantay Canal in Myanmar, police said on Wednesday.

Three robbers in a motorised boat were surprised by the police team as they approached the ship early on Tuesday. The officers were on a stake out after a tip off that vessels anchored in the canal were being robbed regularly, Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

Asked surrender two robbers attacked the police with machetes, while another jumped into the canal and managed to escape. Both died in counter firing, Xinhua news agency said.

A police officer was also seriously injured on his face in the machete attack.

