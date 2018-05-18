Robbie McIntosh signs first record deal at 60

London, May 25 (IANS) Veteran British guitarist Robbie McIntosh has signed his first record deal as a solo artiste at the age of 60.

McIntosh has played in bands for veteran musicians like Paul McCartney, The Pretenders and Tom Jones. But it is only now that he has struck a deal with Universal Music to release his debut solo album “Thanks Chet” in June this year, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

McIntosh LP will be inspired by his tours with former Beatles legend McCartney, where he performed a self-composed tribute to the late legend Chet Atkins, whom his album is named in memory of.

“It is such a thrill to be signing a deal with Universal and releasing my own record and to know you can achieve anything in your life. More frequently we see older people with talent on TV shows and even more regularly those that dare to finally try to step out from behind the star, and I’m here to say you can still do it. Don’t give up on your dreams,” McIntosh said in a statement.

The album will release on June 8.

