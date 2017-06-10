Robbie Williams gets Roger Moore-inspired tattoo

London, June 11 (IANS) Singer Robbie Williams chose to honour the late actor Roger Moore with a tattoo.

The 43-year-old has immortalised the actor with a stick-man design, which references Moore’s 1960s television series “The Saint”, reports mirror.co.uk.

His fans noticed the inking – located on his upper right arm – at his Southampton tour date this week, while he performed in a kilt and short-sleeved T-shirt.

The two first met at a charity event for Unicef in October 2016.

Williams, who also has tattoos honouring The Beatles and Jesus Christ, got the tattoo just weeks after Moore’s death was announced on 23 May.

He died in Switzerland after a short battle with cancer.

The London-born star is best known for playing famous secret agent 007. He starred in seven Bond movies between 1973 and 1985.

