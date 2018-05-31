Robert Patrick on impact of #MeToo movement

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Actor Robert Patrick says it is amazing to see people in Hollywood getting together to fight against the abuse of power.

“Today, we can stand for anybody being abused and have a discussion in the industry, and (say) that it is unacceptable. I think it is fantastic that people are united, demonstrating that way and calling out loud that ‘this is not something we are going to allow to happen anymore’,” Patrick told IANS over the phone.

“Whenever there is injustice in the world we should all stand up together when we can to bring attention to it and say ‘hey this is unacceptable, we are not going to take it anymore’. And I am very proud of my brothers and sisters in the business with the way they decided to demonstrate this.”

Patrick got his breakout role as the shape-shifting villain T-1000 in James Cameron’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”.

The actor followed up his act by taking up roles of bad guys, tough guys and military guys. He has diverse projects like “Double Dragon”, “Striptease”, “Cop Land”, “Fire in the Sky”, “Spy Kids”, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle”, “We Are Marshall” and “Safe House” in his filmography.

He has charmed the small screen audience as well with projects like “The Sopranos, “The X-Files”, “The Unit” and “Scorpion” — which is aired in India on AXN.

–IANS

sug/ks