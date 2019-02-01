Robert Vadra at ED for 2nd day of questioning

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for questioning in a money laundering case for the second consecutive day.

Vadra, who was questioned for the first time on Wednesday for over six hours, appeared before the ED’s Jamnagar office at around 11.20 a.m.

Unlike the first day, the businessman was not accompanied by his wife Priyanka Gandhi, who had dropped him off at the office on Wednesday.

Vadra was called for the second round of questioning at 10.30 a.m.

He is being questioned on transactions, purchase and possession of certain immovable assets in London.

The ED’s case relates to the ownership of 1.9 million pounds of undisclosed assets abroad, allegedly belonging to Vadra.

The ED counsel has told a city court earlier that the London property was part of the kickbacks received in a petroleum deal. The money was transferred by Santech International, FZC, a UAE-based company controlled by Bhandari.

–IANS

