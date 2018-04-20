Roberta Flack falls ill at felicitation ceremony

Los Angeles, April 21 (IANS) Singer Roberta Flack was rushed out of the historic Apollo Theater here and was taken to the hospital.

The singer, 81, was set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Jazz Foundation of America during a benefit concert on Friday when she fell ill, her manager told people.com.

“She suffered a stroke a few years ago. She didn’t feel well so it was best to take her to the hospital. She’s doing fine but is being kept overnight for observation,” the representative added.

Flack was able to walk off the stage on her own but required an ambulance to take her to a hospital in Harlem, New York, according to tmz.com.

James Mtume, a musician, shared a photo of himself alongside Flack on Friday before the show in which she smiled at the camera while wearing dark sunglasses and a gold bejeweled top.

“Back together again! With the best! #Mtume #RobertaFlack#Apollo #JimmyHeath (sic)” he wrote in the caption.

The singer is best known for her singles “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” “Killing Me Softly with His Song” and “Feel Like Makin’ Love.”

–IANS

