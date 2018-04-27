Business/Economy

Robust domestic demand pushes two-wheeler majors’ April sales higher

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Two-wheeler majors on Thursday reported healthy sales figures for April 2018 on the back of robust domestic demand.

On Thursday, Hero MotoCorp reported a rise of 16.5 per cent in its monthly sales for April 2018.

According to the two-wheeler major, its sales for the period under review increased to 694,022 units from 595,706 units sold during April 2017.

“With the forecast of a normal monsoon this year and a strong pipeline of new products coming up, Hero MotoCorp is confident of sustaining its growth momentum in the coming months,” the company said in a statement.

Another, two-wheeler major Honda Motorcycle &amp; Scooter India’s (HMSI) total sales including exports grew by 18 per cent to 681,888 units from 578,777 units sold in the corresponding month of last year.

“Honda2Wheelers India domestic sales breached the 6 lakh mark for the first time ever in April’18. Domestic sales grew 15 per cent from 551,732 units in April 2017 to 635,811 units in April 2018,” HMSI said in a statement.

“Exports too grew by whopping 70 per cent to close at ever highest of 46,077 units.”

