RoC seeks response from Jet Airways on complaint
Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Jet Airways on Thursday said that it has received a communication from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) seeking a response from the company on a complaint received by its office.
“Jet Airways has received communication from the office of Registrar of Companies seeking comments or clarifications and explanations in response to a complaint received by their office,” a Jet Spokesperson said.
“The company is taking necessary steps to submit its response in this regard.”
–IANS
rv/qd