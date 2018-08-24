RoC seeks response from Jet Airways on complaint

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Jet Airways on Thursday said that it has received a communication from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) seeking a response from the company on a complaint received by its office.

“Jet Airways has received communication from the office of Registrar of Companies seeking comments or clarifications and explanations in response to a complaint received by their office,” a Jet Spokesperson said.

“The company is taking necessary steps to submit its response in this regard.”

–IANS

rv/qd