Rock And Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed over corona

Los Angeles, March 13 (IANS) The Rock and Roll Hall of Fames annual induction ceremony, which was supposed to take place May 2 at Clevelands Public Hall, in Ohio, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense,” Rock and Roll Hall of Fame President Joel Peresman said in a statement.

“We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience,” Peresman added.

This year’s Hall of Fame class includes Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, T-Rex and the Notorious B.I.G.

–IANS

dc/in