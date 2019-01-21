Rocking Deals forays into offline business, ties up with Spice Hotspot

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Online refurbished products’ store Rocking Deals has tied up with technology products retailer Spice Hotspot Retail, making its way into the offline retail business.

Delhi-based Rocking Deals currently sells through e-commerce majors such as Amazon India and US, Snapdeal, ShopClues, Quikr, 2GUD among other e-commerce portals. With the latest tie-up, the company is now looking to sell products worth Rs two lakh per day from each store, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Yuvraj Aman Singh, Founder and CEO of Rocking Deals said: “Now, out of our 18 categories of refurbished goods, we have placed mobile accessories, computer peripherals and accessories, networking devices, wireless speakers and headphones, printers, speakers from over 12 brands at Spice Hotspot outlets.”

–IANS

