Rockwell Automation, PTC launch software suite for industries

Singapore, Nov 14 (IANS) Industrial automation company Rockwell Automation and software and services company PTC have launched a new innovation offering to drive digital transformation across industries.

Called ‘FactoryTalk InnovationSuite’, it will enable companies to optimise their industrial operations and enhance productivity by providing decision makers with improved data and insights, Rockwell Automation said in a statement late on Tuesday.

“Our offering is unique in its ability to improve how companies capitalise on the IioT (Industrial Internet of Things) by combining expertise from industry, technology, and plant-floor professionals,” said John Genovesi, incoming Senior Vice President, Enterprise Accounts and Software, Rockwell Automation.

The collaborative offering is the first to integrate technologies from both companies following the strategic partnership announcement in June.

“We’re moving the needle on how leading-edge technology is applied in industrial environments,” added Catherine Knicker, Head of Strategic Alliances, PTC.

Rockwell Automation is the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information.

The company reported revenues of $1.73 billion for the fourth quarter ending September 30, with $345.9 million in net income compared to $204.6 million in the fourth quarter in 2017.

