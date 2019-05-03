Rodrigues’ unbeaten 77 guides Supernovas to 142/2

Jaipur, May 9 (IANS) Jemimah Rodrigues’ magnificent unbeaten 77-run knock rocketed Supernovas to 142/3 against Velocity in the third and final contest of the Womens T20 Challenge 2019 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Thursday.

Asked to bat first, Supernovas’ opener Priya Punia (16 off 16) and Chamari Athapaththu (31 off 38) started on a cautious note as their scorecard read 13 for no loss in the first three overs. Shikha Pandey came up with the first breakthrough for Velocity as she dismissed Priya in the fifth over, leaving Supernovas at 29/1.

Athapaththu and new batswoman Rodrigues then repaired the early damage, helping their side cross the 50-run mark in 8.1 overs. Amelia Kerr finally broke the well-settled partnership as she sent back Athapaththu in the 13th over when Supernovas were at 84 runs.

Rodrigues was then joined by Sophie Devine (9 off 14) and they both added a crucial 50 runs for the third wicket even as the majority of the runs were scored by the former as she clobbered most of the opponents bowlers for some clean hits. Kerr dispatched Devine in the 19th over after which Supernovas added 10 runs to post a challenging total.

For Velocity, Kerr scalped two wickets conceding 21 runs while Pandey managed to bag one for 17 runs.

Brief scores: Supernovas 142/3 in 20 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 77 not out, Chamari Athapaththu 31; Amelia Kerr 2/21) vs Velocity

–IANS

kk/bg