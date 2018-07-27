Roglic wins Tour de France 19th stage

Laruns (France), July 28 (IANS) Slovenian cyclist Primoz Roglic (Lotto Jumbo) won the 19th stage of the Tour de France, while Welshman Geraint Thomas (Sky) retained the leader’s yellow jersey.

The 28-year-old Roglic gave his opponents a lesson during Friday’s descent down the Col d’Aubisque and later on the flat stretch, reports EFE news agency.

The former ski-jumper covered the 200.5km (124.5mi) between Lourdes and Laruns in 5 hours, 28 minutes, 17 seconds.

Thomas came second, 18 seconds off the pace, followed by France’s Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale).

In the General Classification, Thomas leads Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) by 2 minutes, 5 seconds, and has a 2:24 advantage over Roglic, who overtook defending champion Chris Froome for third place.

–IANS

ajb/