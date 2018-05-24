Rohan Gandotra open for reality shows

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Actor Rohan Gandotra is open to do reality TV shows, but is not willing to enter the Bigg Boss house.

“I am open for reality shows, but not all of them. I would love to do ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ if offered. I won’t do ‘Bigg Boss’ because I don’t think I would get TRPs for the show as I am a calm person and I stay away from negativity,” Rohan said in a statement to IANS.

The actor is emotional about his show “Dil Se Dil Tak” is coming to end. The last episode of the show will air on June 1.

“It was a short and very good experience doing ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’. When I joined the show, it was a very popular show on Colors TV in a primetime slot. The team, actors as well as the director was very nice. It was a very good learning experience for me,” he said.

Talking about his role in the show, Rohan said: “Handling two women in the same show is a great thing to do. Parth loved both Shorvari and Teni. Playing the part was a good and a memorable experience.”

