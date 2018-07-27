Rohit Bal gives couture twist to Kashmir’s floral beauty

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Sunflowers, poppies, tulips and peonies — the floral beauty of Kashmir has been encapsulated in Guldastah, an ornate couture line by ace designer Rohit Bal, who has Kashmiri heritage.

Bal showcased the collection of bespoke womenswear and menswear as the closing show of a couture gala in the capital on Sunday night, and he received a standing ovation as he did his trademark jig on the ramp to take a bow.

The elaborate yet highly wearable ensembles reflected Bal’s inherent fascination with the beauty of Kashmir.

In an earlier interview to IANS, Bal had said the beauty and passion of Kashmir have always been the driving force behind his work and artistry, and “no matter what I do, it will have a bit of Kashmir in it”.

He has kept his word.

From thread embroidery to gold wire and zardozi, the design veteran has tried to create the flowers in realistic, artistic and imaginative techniques.

These are inspired by botanical paintings and works by some of the great masters of the renaissance period, creating a canvas of vibrant colours and artistic shapes on organic, cotton silk blends, chanderis, silk organzas, silks and velvets.

The floral prints have been given a vintage feel and done on both traditional and contemporary silhouettes, which ranged from being flowy and flared, as well as form-fitted and structured.

With ivory and black as base colours, bursts of vibrant shades coming alive in the form of large and oversized flowers, lend style and drama to the clothes.

The show was attended by popular names like Ritu Kumar, Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna, Shahnaz Husain and Varun Bahl.

