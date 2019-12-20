Rohit Pathak locks himself up to prepare for Ram Gopal Varma film

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Actor Rohit Pathak isolated himself from everyone by getting locked up in his house for hours to prepare up for his role of an antagonist in Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming crime thriller.

“It was very, very hard for me but I knew I had to prove myself as an actor. The preparation for this film was a painful process for me emotionally. I knew that for media and people to love my character, I prepped really hard. It was not easy because I am not this evil person.

“I used to go to my house and lock myself up in my house for hours and try and behave like antagonist, trying to find a body language, posture and demeanour. I was exhausted after this process because no one should ever become like this,” Rohit said.

Rohit is best known for his roles in the Tamil films “Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru” and “Bakrid”.

–IANS

sim/vnc