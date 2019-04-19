Rohit Shekhar’s wife Apoorva held for his murder

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) The Crime Branch probing the mysterious murder of Rohit Shekhar, on Wednesday arrested his wife Apoorva from his residence in South Delhi, an officer said.

Additional Commissioner of Police Rajiv Ranjan told IANS, “We have arrested Apoorva with the help of scientific evidence and FSL report. She confessed that she has murdered her husband and cited unhappy marriage as the reason.”

“She entered Rohit’s room on April 16 and executed the crime. She later destroyed the evidences. All this happened within one-and-half hours,” said the officer, adding that she initially tried to mislead the Crime Branch team.

–IANS

