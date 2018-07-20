Rohit Shetty thanks all for making Singham iconic

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Reliance Entertainment’s film “Singham” clocked seven years of its release in the Hindi film industry on Sunday. Its director Rohit Shetty thanked all for making actor Ajay Devgn’s character Bajirao Singham iconic.

Shetty on Sunday took to Instagram, where he shared a video from “Singham”, which released in 2011.

“Created in a span of just four and a half months right from the first day of shoot to the day of release, ‘Singham’ was not only a success at the box office but also earned us tons of love and respect.

“Celebrating seven years of ‘Singham’ today, I want to thank each and everyone from all walks of life for making Singham an iconic character,” Shetty wrote.

The film, which stars Kajal Aggarwal, tells the story of an honest and valiant police officer, Bajirao Singham, who fights against injustice. Destiny sets him up against a corrupt politician, Jaikant Shikre, who challenges his ethics and beliefs.

Reliance Entertainment have reincarnated all their social media handles with the logo of the film to mark the seven years of the movie.

–IANS

dc/nn/bg