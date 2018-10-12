Rohit to play prince in TV show

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actor Rohit Sharma, who has featured in shows like “Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki” and “Sadda Haq”, has joined the cast of epic fantasy “Vikram Betaal Ki Rahsya Gaatha”.

“I took it up as a learning experience to understand how such shows work and what an actor goes through. From costumes to clean shaven look, and transforming yourself into one character, especially stepping out of your comfort zone, it was quite challenging,” Rohit said in a statement.

“Also, I had never done horse riding, and this show has scenes that involve chasing and romancing on a horse. I enjoyed it,” he added.

Talking about his character, he said: “I am playing the role of prince Rajkumar Suryakaant who possesses a flying horse and goes on to marry princess Sonprabha.”

–IANS

