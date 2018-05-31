Rohit to throw ‘First Pitch’ in MLB game

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has been invited by the Major League Baseball (MLB) club Seattle Mariners to throw out the ceremonial ‘First Pitch’.

Rohit will be the first Indian cricketer to be conferred this recognition in a major league American sports event.

Rohit will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Safeco Field, home ground of Seattle Mariners on June 3 as a pre-game activity against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The baseball league in America has a historic ritual inviting a guest of honour to throw out a ceremonial first pitch to mark the start of the game.

Rohit, who is managed by IMG Reliance Talent Management, is on a three-city US tour as part of ‘Desh-Legends of Cricket Series’.

–IANS

