Rohit’s one-handed catch gets fans in frenzy

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Indian batting ace Rohit Sharma’s acrobatic skills to dismiss Bangladesh batsman Mominul Haque for a duck on Friday sent his Twitter fans into a tizzy, who praised the cricketing ace.

India and Bangladesh are playing their maiden pink ball day-night test match at Eden Gardens.

There were 1951 tweets accompanied by pictures or video clippings of the catch.

One fan posted the picture of Rohit leaping into the air for the catch and wrote: “#RohitSharma, moment of the day, one of best catch in this year”.

“One catch and he’s the top trend. Take a bow man”, remarked another.

One fan posted a picture of Rohit’s catch taken from another camera and gushed: “The ball caught by 2023 World Cup captain.”

A user wrote: “Gonna tell my kids that Ro-SuperHit-Sharma did everything for Team India and especially in 2019!! Dream year for Sharma.”

“Ro-Hit Sharma,” read one post.

–IANS

