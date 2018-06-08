Roma sign Atalanta midfielder Cristante on loan

Rome, June 8 (IANS) AS Roma have bolstered their midfield ahead of the next football season with signing on loan young Italian central midfielder Bryan Cristante from Serie A rival Atalanta.

“The 23-year-old, an Italy international, joins the club on an initial loan deal from Serie A side Atalanta for a fee of 5 million euros ($5.80 million) — with an obligation to make the signing permanent once certain conditions are met,” Roma said in a statement.

“As part of the agreement, Roma have an obligation to complete the permanent signing of the player for an additional 15 million euros ($17.60 million) upon the completion of various sporting targets.”

Cristante now becomes Roma’s third signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Ante Coric and Ivan Marcano.

Moreover, the overall agreement also includes a number of performance-related bonuses, based on the achievements of both AS Roma and the player, worth up to a maximum of 10 million euros ($11.76 million).

“I am very pleased, because coming to Roma was always my aim,” Cristante said in a statement.

“There was a strong willingness, both on my part and from the club, to find an agreement, and we managed to do that very quickly.

“I am confident that I will be able to do my best and make a big contribution to this club.”

Cristante spent the last 18 months at Atalanta, establishing himself as one of the most versatile and imposing midfielders in Serie A. During the 2017-18 campaign he made 36 league appearances for the Bergamo side, scoring an impressive nine goals.

Having represented Italy at every youth level from Under-16 to Under-21, in October 2017 Cristante made his debut for the senior side – coming on as a substitute in a draw with Albania.

He has gone on to make a further four appearances for the Azzurri, the most recent coming during this month’s 1-1 draw with the Netherlands.

Roma sporting director Monchi said: “With the signing of Bryan, Roma have acquired one of the most promising central midfielders in Italian football.

“In the future we hope he will become one of the pillars of Roma and the national team.”

A product of AC Milan’s youth academy, Cristante made his debut for the Rossoneri as a 16-year-old back in 2011. He went on to make five appearances for the club, before joining Portuguese side Benfica in 2013.

He made a total of 20 appearances for the Lisbon giants across two campaigns, as the team did a domestic league and cup double on both occasions.

After temporary loan spells at Palermo and Pescara, at the start of 2017 he joined Atalanta on loan — quickly establishing himself in the first team, before making the move permanent soon after.

–IANS

pur/vm