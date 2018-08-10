Roma sign Sevilla midfielder Nzonzi

Rome, Aug 15 (IANS) AS Roma have strengthened their midfield ahead of the 2018-19 football season with the signing of France midfielder Steven Nzonzi from Sevilla, who will receive an initial transfer fee of 26.65 million euros ($30 million).

“Nzonzi has agreed a four-year contract with the club that runs until June 30, 2022. He will wear the No. 42 shirt during the upcoming campaign,” Roma said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder, who played in five of France’s seven games during their FIFA World Cup-winning campaign in the summer in Russia, said: “I feel very happy to be here, and to be a new Roma player. I really felt that the club wanted me to come.

“I always want to improve — regardless of age, the most important thing is to give your best and work hard. I want to do that, to become a better player and help the team with my play and experience.”

According to Roma’s website, the deal also includes a number of performance-related clauses, on the part of both the player and the club, that could be worth up to an additional four million euros ($4.5 million).

Nzonzi spent the last three years at Sevilla — becoming a dependable presence in the heart of midfield, with his form helping his club lift the Europa League in 2016 and subsequently earning him international recognition for the first time in his career.

Moving to Roma sees him unite once again with Monchi, the sporting director who initially brought him to Spain.

“Steven is a footballer with a mix of physical and technical qualities that we think will really add to the players that we already have here,” Monchi said, as reported by Roma’s website.

“With his arrival, we have even more quality and competition in midfield.”

