Roma thrashes Lazio 3-1 in Serie A

Rome, Sep 29 (IANS) Roma beat cross-town rival Lazio 3-1 on Saturday to win the Italian league’s Rome Derby here at the Stadio Olimpico.

This victory against Lazio has re-launched Roma’s ambitions in the 2018-2019 Serie A season, coming on the heels of the 4-0 win against Frosinone on Wednesday that snapped a one-month winless drought, reports Efe news.

Lazio dominated the first 20 minutes, but Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini opened the scoring for Roma in the last minute before first-half stoppage time, just eight minutes after taking the field.

Italy striker Ciro Immobile netted the equalizer for Lazio seven minutes after the hour mark.

The Eagles’ joy was short-lived, with Serbia defender Aleksandar Kolarov giving Roma the lead again in the 71st minute.

With four minutes to go, a header from Argentina centre back Federico Fazio secured Roma’s third victory this season.

Roma provisionally holds the fifth spot in the Serie A standings with 11 points, while Lazio is in fourth place with 12 points, pending the remaining clashes.

–IANS

kk/bg