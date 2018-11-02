Roma ties 1-1 against Fiorentina

Rome, Nov 4 (IANS) Roma tied 1-1 against Fiorentina, thanks to a goal by Alessandro Florenzi in the 85th minute.

Despite the tie on Saturday night, Roma remains stalled in the seventh spot in the Italian Serie A with 16 points, while Fiorentina is sixth with the same number of points, reports Efe news.

After losing against Spal and tying against Napoli, Roma took the offensive against Fiorentina and dominated possession, but were unable to see their efforts come to fruition, as Fiorentina’s Jordan Veretout had converted a penalty in the 32nd minute.

Starting in the 20th minute, Roma missed several attempts, first with a left-footed shot from the centre of the box by Edin Dzeko, which flew to the right of the post.

In the 21st minute, Dzeko and Stephan El Shaarawy took turns shooting from the centre of the box, but both missed the goal.

Five minutes later, El Shaarawy’s right-footed shot from the centre of the box was blocked, while Lorenzo Pellegrini’s attempt with his left was also blocked.

At the half-hour mark, Fiorentina’s Giovanni Simeone drew a foul from Roma’s keeper Robin Olsen in the penalty area.

The penalty was easily converted by Veretout, firing the ball straight into the top-left corner.

Roma was close to tying before half time, but Lorenzo Pellegrini’s free kick from the left bounced off the left post.

Fiorentina’s keeper Alban Lafont kept Roma at bay during the first part of the second half with several great saves.

Perhaps the greatest save was in the 52nd minute, when Nicolo Zaniolo’s left-footed shot was blocked by Lafont in the bottom-right corner.

The tie finally came in the 85th minute, after Florenzi made a left-footed shot from the right, driving the ball straight into the bottom-right corner, passed several defenders.

–IANS

kk/bg