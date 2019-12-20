Romancing the Golden Globes red carpet

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANSlife) As with every red carpet event, there are the winners and the losers but theyre some looks that we are always on the fence about.

Celebrities pick out styles to make dramatic statements and headlines, so they’re trending irrespective of whether it’s a hit or a miss.

Having said that, you may choose to love or hate these looks, fact is you certainly cannot ignore them.

We round up stars who overplayed their cards or underwhelmed with their look.

First up is pop icon Jennifer Lopez, who continued to channel the holiday spirit in her outfit. Her Valentino gown featured huge green and gold bows, paired with diamonds and emeralds by Harry Winston. We must admit the dress wasn’t a patch on her green Versace at the 42nd Grammy Awards ceremony on February 23, 2000, which was trending almost two decades later or all of last year as #thatgreendress.

Bill Porter is another celebrity we can’t wait to see at a red carpet and this season was no different. He wore a white shimmering Alex Vinash suit with a dramatic feathery trail and Jimmy Choo shoes. Tiffany jewels completed the look.

Taylor Swift, what can we say, the girl has been a trending headline daily all of 2019 and 2020. But we’re not sure about the floral custom Etro gown. While Swift looks lovely, we wish she picked a more glamorous style for the occasion.

Next up is actress Gwenyth Paltrow, the mocha coloured Fendi gown was very romantic. Leaving little to the imagination the sheer gown showed off her skinny frame and the delicate ruffles made it more feminine then sultry. If that didn’t catch your eye, then the 100 carat Bulgari diamond necklace sure does.

Cate Blanchett in a Mary Katrantzou ensemble which featured sculpted yellow sleeves and crystal bustier detailing was a sight to behold. The ensemble was a bit of contemporary with a lot of yesteryear, don’t you think?

Last but certainly not the least, bombshell Margot Robbie channel a classic Chanel. The multi coloured bustier was lovely but we couldn’t help feeling the silhouette was underwhelming and didn’t do justice.

–tb/adr/