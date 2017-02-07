Rome ex-mayor Gianni Alemanno cleared of mafia association

Rome, Feb 8 (IANS/AKI) A judge on Tuesday shelved charges against Rome’s former mayor Gianni Alemanno in the case of an alleged mafia-style crime group in the capital that pocketed millions of euros destined for public services.

The judge dropped mafia association charges against Alemanno and dismissed charges against Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti and 111 others including politicians, businessmen and officials.

The charges related to the so-called Mafia Capital case in which scores of people have been probed and dozens sent to trial in an ongoing probe.

“My thanks to the magistrates. Those who slung mud at me should apologise,” said Alemanno, who was on trial for corruption and illegal financing.

Alemanno, who was Rome’s mayor from 2008 to 2013 and agriculture minister under Silvio Berlusconi, is accused of having illegally pocketed 125,000 euros ($133,510) to finance his political activities.

He denied accepting the 125,000 euros ($133,510) from mobster Salvatore Buzzi in return for making sure Buzzi’s company won certain city council tenders and getting one of Buzzi’s relatives a cushy job.

The alleged bribe included 75,000 euros ($80,122) for electoral meetings, 40,000 euros ($42,723) for a foundation headed by Alemanno and 10,000 euros ($10,683) in cash.

–IANS/AKI

sku/