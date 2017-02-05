Ronaldinho turns down Coritiba offer

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 5 (IANS) Former Barcelona and AC Milan star Ronaldinho has turned down an offer to join Coritiba as speculation mounted that the 2002 FIFA World Cup winner will retire from competitive football.

“Coritiba informs that it will no longer pursue Ronaldinho,” the Brazilian Serie A club said in a statement on Saturday.

The announcement came two days after Ronaldinho accepted an ambassadorial role with his former club Barcelona, reports Xinhua news agency.

“His new commitments with Barcelona will have an impact on his agenda in the short, medium and long term,” Coritiba added.

Ronaldinho, 36, has been without a club since parting ways with Rio de Janeiro outfit Fluminense in September 2015.

In his new role at Barcelona, the two-time FIFA World Player of the Year will represent the Catalan club in a series of friendlies around the world and take part in other events to promote the FC Barcelona brand.

