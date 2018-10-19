Ronaldo avoids talking about Real Madrid

Manchester, Oct 23 (IANS) Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday refused to speak about his previous team, Real Madrid, saying he feels comfortable at Juventus, his new club.

Ronaldo said farewell to Real Madrid during the summer transfer window after wearing its jersey for nine years, reports Efe news.

“This is not really the right time to ask about Real Madrid. I don’t want to talk about them,” Ronaldo said.

Earlier in the day, Real Madrid midfielder Isco said: “We cannot cry over someone who did not want to be here,” referring to his former teammate Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon D’Or winner, when asked about Isco’s remarks, said merely: “That’s fine with me.”

Ronaldo also refused to compare Real Madrid and Juventus, saying that “They are both unbelievable teams, they are fantastic clubs. I’m happy to be at such a great team like Juventus and it’s a new chapter in my life after Manchester United and Real Madrid.”

He was questioned about the rape allegation against him, and he said, once again, that he could never have done such a thing.

“I know I’m an example on and off the pitch and I always smile about that. I have everything: I play on a great team and I have a beautiful family. I’m a happy man,” Ronaldo said.

“Of course, I’m not going to lie in this situation. My lawyers are confident and – of course – I am too,” he added. “The truth always comes out.”

–IANS

mr/