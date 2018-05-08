Ronaldo, Carvajal continue recovery work before CL final

Madrid, May 10 (IANS) Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo and defender Dani Carvajal on Thursday continued their respective recovery processes in preparation for the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool on May 26 in Kiev.

Real Madrid reported that Ronaldo exercised on Thursday inside the capital football club’s facilities to recover from an ankle sprain suffered in the match against rival Barcelona on Sunday, reported Efe.

Carvajal, who was injured at the Champions League semi-final tie against Bayern Munich in Allianz Arena in Munich on May 1, trained alone on the grass.

Welsh forward Gareth Bale returned to training after attending the birth of his third child, while Isco Alarcon, who had a sprained shoulder from the Bayern Munich tie, also went back to train with his teammates.

Most of the first team players began to prepare for the next La Liga match against Celta Vigo on Saturday.

The practice session was also joined by Real Madrid Castilla (Real Madrid’s reserve team) players Alvaro Tejero, Oscar Rodriguez and Luismi Quezada.

