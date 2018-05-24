Ronaldo casts doubt on Real future, says now time to enjoy

Kiev, May 27 (IANS) Portugal and Real Madrid star forward Cristiano Ronaldo did not commit to his future with Real Madrid, saying it’s been great playing for the club and now is the time to enjoy.

Real won the Champions League for the third consecutive season on Saturday night in a 3-1 win over Liverpool.

“Now is the time to enjoy this,” Ronaldo was quoted as saying by ESPNFC. after the game here.

“And in the coming days you will have my answer to the fans, the ones who have really been on my side. It has been very nice being at Real Madrid.”

Asked if it sounded like he was saying goodbye, Ronaldo said: “In the coming days you will have my answer. Now we must just enjoy this moment. The future of one player is not important. We have made history.”

Ronaldo then tried to clarify his comments in a subsequent interview, though he also stood by his original comments that he could leave Real Madrid.

“I am not saying I am going, in the coming days we will see,” he said. “They took something out of context, that I should not have said. I did not know it would be so strong. I prefer not to talk and to enjoy this lovely moment to the maximum.

“I didn’t want to say that, but I’m not sorry either. These are situations which have been coming a long time and you put up with it, but sometimes you lose control. Things are not fixed with money, I have that, that is not a problem for me.

“I cannot guarantee that I will stay at Real Madrid, but this is not the moment to talk, as Madrid have made history, but neither am I going to hide. It is difficult to be at a better place than Madrid, the best club in the world, but life is not just about glory.”

Ronaldo said in December that he wanted a raise after helping Real win the Club World Cup.

He had previously shown his intention to leave Real after he felt betrayed by the Spanish giants for not getting an improved contract.

Ronaldo at that time told several Real teammates of his intention to leave Madrid at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo also said the Champions League should be renamed as CR7 Champions League after bagging his fifth medal, the first player to do so in the Champions League era.

“Who was top scorer again?” he asked reporters.

“The Champions League should change its name and call itself the CR7 Champions League… I’ve won five, top scorer again, I can’t be unhappy at that.”

