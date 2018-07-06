Ronaldo completes much awaited transfer to Juventus

Madrid/Turin, July 10 (IANS) Reigning European champions Real Madrid announced on Tuesday that they have accepted the request from superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo for a transfer worth 100 million euros to record Serie A winners Juventus FC.

In an official statement, Real Madrid thanked five-time Ballon d’Or winner for his services to the club, hailing the Portugal captain as the best player in the world.

“Real Madrid C. F. communicates that, according to the will and request expressed by the player Cristiano Ronaldo, (we have) agreed to transfer him to Juventus FC.

“Today Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has marked one of the most brilliant times in the history of our club and world football,” the Spanish giants said on their official website.

“Beyond the conquered titles, the trophies achieved and the triumphs achieved in the playing fields during these 9 years, Cristiano Ronaldo has been an example of dedication, work, responsibility, talent and improvement,” the statement added.

The move is expected to be a major boost for Juventus, who have dominated the Italian league in recent years, winning the top flight title seven years in a row. They have also reached the Champions League final twice in the last four years, finishing runners-up on both occassions.

“He has also become the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid with 451 goals in 438 games. The 16 titles include 4 European Cups, 3 of them consecutive and 4 in the last 5 seasons.

“For Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of its great symbols and a unique reference for the next generations,” the statement further said.

“Real Madrid will always be your home.”

The transfer deal, which was in the works for sometime now, has been settled for 100 million euros ($117.333 million).

This is the most expensive transfer deal in the history of Italian football, breaking the previous mark of 90 million euros ($105.63 million) which Juventus paid for star Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain from Serie A rivals Napoli in 2016.

Juventus will reportedly pay Ronaldo an annual salary of around 30 million euros ($35.205 million) excluding taxes making him the third highest paid footballer in Europe.

“Juventus Football Club announces an agreement with Real Madrid Club De Fùtbol for the definitive acquisition of the right to the sports services of the player Dos Santos Aveiro Cristiano Ronaldo against a fee of 100 million, payable in two years, over the solidarity contribution required by the FIFA regulations and accessory charges for 12 million,” Juventus said in a statement.

“Juventus signed a four-year sports performance contract with the same player until June 30, 2022,” the statement added.

