Ronaldo helps Portugal pip Morocco 1-0

Moscow, June 20 (IANS) Christiano Ronaldo’s solo goal helped Portugal notch up their first win in the 2018 FIFA World Cup as they pipped Morocco 1-0 in a Group B tie at the Luzhniki Stadium here on Wednesday.

Despite several attempts, the African nation failed to equalise and as a result, Morocco face an early exit from the mega event.

It was Ronaldo’s early fourth minute goal which created the difference between the two sides on Wednesday.

Morocco had earlier suffered a 0-1 defeat to Iran in their campaign opener on Friday.

–IANS

kk/pur/vm