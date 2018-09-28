Ronaldo left out of Portugal’s squad

Turin, Oct 4 (IANS) Star Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was on Thursday left out of the Portugal squad for the upcoming games against Poland and Scotland.

According to an ESPNFC report, Portugal coach Fernando Santos once again did not include Ronaldo, the country’s World Cup captain, who has been the subject of a reopened investigation into an alleged rape in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

Ronaldo, going by media reports, recently spoke to Santos and to Portuguese federation president Fernando Gomes, saying it is best for the 33-year old to not play for the country through November — though it is unclear if his omission is related to the allegations.

Portugal travel to Chorzow to face Poland on Oct. 11 in the UEFA Nations League before taking on Scotland three days later in a friendly in Glasgow.

Ronaldo was not part of the 1-1 friendly draw with Croatia and the 1-0 win over Italy in the Nations League last month.

For Juve, the talisman striker has scored three goals and set up four others in seven Serie A starts.

–IANS

dm/gau/sed