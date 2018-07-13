Ronaldo surprises visitors at China’s Forbidden City

Beijing, July 19 (IANS) New Juventus signing Cristiano Ronaldo surprised visitors at the Forbidden City here on Thursday.

The Portuguese star is in the Chinese capital for two days as part of his annual “CR7 Tour”, reports Efe.

“Excited to be back in China! Ready to inspire the future of football,” Ronaldo wrote on Twitter.

The former Real Madrid man also took part in a promotional event with Nike at a popular mall in the capital in front of hundreds of fans eager to get a glimpse of one of the icons of the football world.

He is also scheduled to appear on a popular television programme on Thursday night presented by famous Chinese musician Gao Xiaosong.

On Friday, the new Juventus forward is due to attend the final of a series of matches of Nike’s football schools in China.

–IANS

kk/mr