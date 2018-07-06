Ronaldo wil retire at Juventus: Mendes

Lisbon, July 12 (IANS) Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has revealed that the Portugal superstar will retire at Juventus, the club he just joined from Real Madrid.

“I’m very happy for Cristiano,” Mendes told Sport.

“Juventus will be his last club and I’m glad he has made this decision. With this team he’ll close out his marvellous career.”

Ronaldo left Real after spending nine years with them. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner joined Italian champions Juventus on a four-year deal. Ronaldo has been Real’s all-time top scorer, with an extraordinary 451 goals in 438 games.

Ronaldo won four Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles and two Copa del Reys during his time at the Bernabeu.

Mendes also heaped praise on Juventus board for making the deal happen.

“I thank (Juventus president) Andrea Agnelli in particular for his determination and his willingness to negotiate with Real Madrid.

“And I also thank [Juventus general manager] Beppe Marotta for his professionalism.”

Ronaldo will officially be presented as a Juventus player on Monday.

–IANS

