Ronaldo’s girlfriend bullied by trolls as Portugal exit World Cup

Moscow, July 1 (IANS) Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez has been targeted by trolls after Portugal was ousted from the FIFA World Cup after losing to Uruguay in pre-quarterfinals.

Angry critics have blamed Georgina for Portugal’s 1-2 defeat in Saturday’s pulsating game in which Ronaldo failed to find the net.

Georgina, 24, has been harassed on her Instagram account since the incumbent European champions bowed out. One of her recent posts, in which she wished good luck to Ronaldo and Portugal’s team, has been swarmed with angry and malicious comments, reports Sputnik news agency.

Some took this as an opportunity to throw Uruguay’s triumph on her face, pasting Uruguay’s flag and comments like “Uruguay, jeje,” “Good bay Portugal” and “You must say now Cristiano go to house.”

Iranian fans used it to take revenge for their national team’s defeat to Portugal in the group stage, posting Iranian flags.

Others appeared to just enjoy rubbing salt on the wounds, posting messages like “Yep, your boyfriend is going home now,” “Bye bye Portugal”, “They are going home tonighttttttt” or just “CIAAAAAAO PORTUGAL jajajajajajajajaj”.

Some slammed Georgina for bringing bad luck as she was present at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi where Portugal and Uruguay clashed. “Your greatest mistake was to visit matches. You’re not lucky one, unfortunately,” a post read.

A Spanish national, Georgina started dating the Portuguese superstar forward in 2016. In 2017 she gave birth to their daughter Alana Martina and became a mother to Ronaldo’s two sons and a daughter who were born from surrogate mothers earlier.

