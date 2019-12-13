Ronaldo’s header pics get fans to take up challenge

Madrid, Dec 20 (IANS) Portugal football ace Cristiano Ronaldo’s tweet of match pictures in which the Juventus star can be seen heading the ball into the net trended on Twitter with 80.6K retweets and 475.8K likes.

A fan wrote in response: “At this rate Idolo, you’d be shooting into the moon.”

One fan posted a meme of a man looking out of an aeroplane window at Ronaldo outside, implying that he could jump to that height with ease.

Another fan commented: “The greatest header of the ball in the history of football.”

One fan posted a clip and dubbed it #Ronaldo header challenge, wherein people were seen making futile attempts to head a football hanging from a post 2.65 metres above the ground. It got 129.7K views, 2.6K retweets and 4.9K likes.

One fan responded: “First, you must have 1.87cm height (Ronaldo’s) and then have a jump power of 1.80.”

“Am I the only one trying to hit it from the phone,” remarked another.

One fan said: “Needs to be higher.”

–IANS

tsb/saurav/arm