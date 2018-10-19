Ronaldo’s Valladolid beats Real Betis 1-0

Sevilla (Spain), Oct 22 (IANS) Real Valladolid beat Real Betis 1-0 in the ninth round of La Liga.

A goal by Antonio Regal on a pass by Argentina’s Leo Suarez in the 35th minute gave Sergio Gonzalez’s Blanquivioletas the win over the Sevillans on Sunday, reports Efe news.

Valladolid has reached the level owner Ronaldo – who has 51 percent of the shares – was hoping for.

The two teams entered the match with 12 points each, with Betis determined to bounce back from their loss to Atlético Madrid last time out.

Quique Setien’s side – sans Mexico’s Andres Guardado, who got injured just before the match – was hard-pressed to to leave their defeat against Atletico behind, after six La Liga games and two wins in a row.

