Ronnie Wood’s wife wants more kids

Los Angeles, Sep 2 (IANS) Ronnie Woods wife Sally says they may have more children now that the rock legend has won his ­cancer fight.

The Rolling Stones guitarist, 70, smoked for 50 years but quit when she gave birth to their daughters Alice and Gracie, now 2.

Sally said coping with his ­diagnosis of lung cancer last year was tough but made them “incredibly grateful” for their lives together, reports mirror.co.uk.

Now Ronnie’s health worries are over.

She said: “I’d love to have twins again. We’d be very happy if more arrive. Twins are much easier because they play together. Twins again and then we have double everything. We are good to go. I’m 40 now but you never know.”

Speaking for the first time since Ronnie got the all clear following an operation last year, she opened up of their ordeal after his diagnosis.

Sally said: “In a period of a week we moved house, the twins turned one and Ronnie had a major cancer scare. That was an intense week, that was too much.”

She admitted she could not think of a future without Ronnie, adding: “I can’t really go there in my head but it is a part of life.

“Anything can happen to anyone at anytime but it does highlight things. We live in the moment anyway. We don’t plan far ahead. But it certainly makes you very grateful and appreciative and how fortunate we are.

“I think that was one of the worst periods for me ever. There was a lot to deal with but it all happened very quickly so we were lucky. He obviously got better and recently had all of his tests done again and has been given the all clear so that is very positive.”

–IANS

