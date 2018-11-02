Root out terrorism from people’s mind: J&K Governor

Jammu, Nov 5 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said terrorism exists in the mind and it has to be tackled at the roots.

He was addressing the media at the civil secretariat here that opened for the six-monthly winter sojourn. “Terrorism exists in the mind and it is there that we must fight it,” Malik said.

The situation in the state has largely improved, with stone pelting incidents reduced in the valley along with the general levels of militant violence, he added.

“I am here to carry forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and we are ready to talk to everyone who wants to restore peace in the state,” he said.

Answering a question on the killing of BJP state Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother on Thursday in Kishtwar, Malik said the incident was “unfortunate” and added that the killers have been identified and would soon be nabbed.

He said he was aware of the hardships being faced by the people living in the border areas. “To evade arrest during the Emergency, we, including Rajnath Singhji had gone into hiding in these areas in 1975,” he disclosed.

In accordance with the 150 year old practice set up by the erstwhile Dogra Maharajas, the civil secretariat offices shuttle on a six monthly basis between summer capital Srinagar and the winter capital Jammu.

