Rosa Salazar loves to bend her craft

Los Angeles, Jan 25 (IANS) Actress Rosa Salazar says she loves to find new ways to bend her craft and create a character for a project.

“I love acting. And I love finding new ways in which I can bend my craft and use it to funnel it towards this goal we are all trying to create,” Salazar said in a statement to IANS.

The actress will soon be seen in James Cameron’s “Alita Battle Angel”, which will release in India on February 8, a week before it opens in the US. Fox Star Studios will release the film in India.

“So, it was a combination of things that appealed: the writing, the pedigree, these two guys that know how to direct a woman who is dynamic, has a range and is fighting for something. All of that’s compelling to me,” she added.

Helmed by Robert Rodriguez, Cameron has produced the film with Jon Landau through his Lightstorm Entertainment banner.

Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis wrote the screenplay, based on Yukito Kishiro’s magna series. The story is set in a 26th century dystopian future and follows an amnesiac cyborg — played by Rosa Salazar — who is rescued from a scrap heap and becomes a bounty hunter tracking down criminals.

Talking more about the project, she said: “I have worked with Fox for so long that I love them. So, it was everything really: the stars aligned for this. And I really wanted to be a Latin woman who is leading a studio franchise with a big budget. Just to show that you can be a Latin woman leading a huge budget studio film.”

–IANS

sug/rb