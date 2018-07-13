Rosamund Pike, Chris O’Dowd to star in sitcom

London, July 14 (IANS) Actors Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd have joined the cast of the upcoming sitcom “State of the Union”.

The show, penned by Nick Hornby, will have 10 episodes. Each episode will run to 10 minutes, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

“State of the Union”, produced for See-Saw Films for SundanceTV, follows a couple (played by Pike and O’Dowd) and their weekly meetings in a bar before they head off to couples’ therapy.

Excited about the comedy show, Hornby said: “I am so pleased to be working again with (director) Stephen Frears, Pike and O’Dowd. I think they will make a tremendous team.”

“‘State of the Union’ is an unusual project, so it’s all the more gratifying that we have managed to attract talent of this magnitude,” added Hornby.

The show will be shot here.

Actress Amy Jackson will produce for See-Saw, with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, who run See-Saw’s TV division and are also among the senior producers.

