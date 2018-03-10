Rosamund Pike in awe with Jose Padilha’s passion

Los Angeles, March 13 (IANS) Actress Rosamund Pike was drawn towards “7 Days in Entebbe” by the prospect of working with director Jose Padilha.

“When I met Jose, I saw his passion for the project. It was clear from the beginning that he didn’t want to make an easy film,” Pike said.

“He didn’t want to give the audience the standard heroes and villains they’ve seen before,” she added.

“7 Days in Entebbe” is inspired by true events, and revolves around the story of Operation Entebbe, a 1976 counter-terrorist hostage-rescue operation. Pike plays role of a hijacker along with Daniel Bruhl.

On her role, she said: “The script really takes you inside the minds of the hijackers. In most films, terrorists tend to be such unknown and personality-free figures. So it’s quite interesting to get to know what’s driving them in this story.”

Anil Dhirubhai Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment’s “7 Days in Entebbe” will release in India on Friday.

